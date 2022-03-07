ARCHBOLD — The Toledo Symphony Orchestra will present “Soirees and Serenades” at Sauder Village as part of their 2022 Neighborhood Concert Series Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online at www.saudervillage.org, by calling 800-590-9755 or by visiting the Welcome Center Office at Sauder Village.
“It is always an incredible honor for us to welcome the TSO to Sauder Village,” said Kim Krieger, media relations manager at Sauder Village. “Again this year the program is sure to delight music lovers of all ages with a wonderful mix of musical selections.”
This is the 19th year for the Black Swamp Arts Council to co-host this popular event with non-profit Sauder Village.
All general admission tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door.
Guest Conductor Matthew Kraemer will lead the evening performance at Sauder Village. Recognized for his musical sensitivity and energized sense of interpretation,
Kraemer is quickly making his mark among young American conductors for his inspired performances and versatility. He was appointed music director and principal conductor of the Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra in 2015. An Indiana native, Matthew is also an accomplished violinist and was a member of the Nightingale String Quartet.