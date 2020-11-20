TOLEDO — The Toledo Symphony Orchestra will perform without a live, in-person audience this weekend. Instead, the Beethoven 1 & Mozart's Clarinet Concerto will be available for free to the general public on Saturday at 8 p.m. on the TSO’s new TAPA Streaming platform at stream.artstoledo.com.
“Through this crisis, our vision has been to serve our community with live performances,” said Zak Vassar, President & CEO of TAPA. “Music and movement are so critical now, as we crave an escape from the headlines. While our extensive safety protocols have kept our performers and audience members safe so far this season, we recognize that it’s appropriate to take this weekend’s performances of music by Beethoven and Mozart completely virtual.”
The virtual program includes Ludwig van Beethoven’s First Symphony, referred to as a “farewell to the eighteenth century,” paired with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto, featuring the TSO’s Principal Clarinet Georg Klaas as soloist with the orchestra.
“Fortunately, with the launch of TAPA Streaming two months ago, we remain nimble,” Vassar said. “We are so lucky to continue presenting top-notch performances even without an audience. Since many people in our area will find themselves at home with more time on their hands, I encourage folks to create a virtual date night and tune into our concert. ... It’s good music and, I think, quite healing for the soul.”
For more information visit stream.artstoledo.com
Ticket holders may turn in their tickets as a charitable contribution to the Toledo Symphony and receive a tax deduction receipt.