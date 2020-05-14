TMA Teen Leaders invite local teens to submit entries for Virtual Talent Show
TOLEDO, Ohio – Toledo Museum of Art’s Teen Leaders program is organizing a Virtual Talent Show for Toledo’s teen artists and creators. The talent show will take place on the Museum’s Instagram account, @toledomuseum, on June 6, 2020.
To participate, Toledo area teens should submit a photo or video (no longer than 2 minutes) of their talent by direct message on Instagram or using the hashtag #TMATeens. Submissions are due no later than May 31. Any submission must come from a public profile to be eligible. Talents may include music, spoken word, dance, visual art, fashion, comedy or other creative outlets.
All submissions will be entered in a random raffle to win a $50 value gift package from the TMA store.
“Even while the Museum is closed to the public, our Teen Leaders are hard at work creating ways to stay connected and engage their peers in the arts,” said Maria Iafelice, youth and family programs manager at TMA. “We are proud of their determination to share the art of Toledo’s teens with our community.”
The Teen Leaders program (previously called Teen Apprentices) was established in 2015 to increase youth attendance at the Museum and provide real-world experiences, in partnership with the Toledo School for the Arts. With the generous support of The Hearst Foundations, the Greater Toledo Community Foundation, the LaValley Foundation and the Toledo Rotary Club Foundation, the program expanded to include participants from a variety of schools throughout Toledo in 2020.
The participants collaborate with their peers, artists and TMA staff to create content and programs, such as youth-focused events known as (Y)our Nights. In 2019, the Teen Leaders program was awarded “Best Education Outreach Program” by the Ohio Museums Association.