Tito Villarreal

Tito Villarreal said his music “will definitely have a dark blues feel.”

 supplied photo

A love of classic blues harmonica is turning into a full blown music career for Tito Villarreal, who plays three different stages this weekend at the Black Swamp Arts Festival.

“A lot of what I do is off the cuff. I know a lot of the older songs, and try to build off of those,” Villareal said. “For the Black Swamp, my idea is to be more original sounding, but keeping a lot of the roots music that I love.”

