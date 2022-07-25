Britain Obit David Warner

British David Warner is photographed at the Duke of York's Barracks in Chelsea, London, Jan. 19, 1967, where he was rehearsing for the film production "Work... is A Four Letter Word" with British singer Cilla Black. Warner, a versatile British actor whose roles ranged from Shakespeare to sci-fi cult classics, has died. He was 80. Warner’s family said he died from a cancer-related illness on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Denville Hall, a retirement home for entertainers in London. (AP Photo, File)

 Smith

LONDON (AP) — David Warner, a versatile British actor whose roles ranged from Shakespearean tragedies to sci-fi cult classics, has died. He was 80.

Warner's family said he died from a cancer-related illness on Sunday at Denville Hall, a retirement home for entertainers in London.

