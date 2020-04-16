This combination photo shows, The Beatles, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney and George Harrison arriving in Liverpool, England for the premiere of their movie "A Hard Day's Night," on July 10, 1964, left, a scene from the film "Apollo 11," center, and a portrait of Buster Keaton, the sad-faced comedian, in Los Angeles on Oct. 9, 1955. (AP Photo, left, CNN/Neon via AP, center, and AP Photo)