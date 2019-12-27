Tina Turner mural defaced at North Carolina record store - Sentinel-Tribune: A&E

Tina Turner mural defaced at North Carolina record store

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, December 27, 2019 12:12 pm

Tina Turner mural defaced at North Carolina record store

ASHVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Employees at a record store in North Carolina say a mural of pop star Tina Turner has been defaced with a red swastika.

The Citizen Times reported Thursday that the mural is outside Static Age Records in downtown Asheville.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

Posted in , on Friday, December 27, 2019 12:12 pm.

Recommended
Popular Facebook Activity

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]