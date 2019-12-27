Tina Turner mural defaced at North Carolina record store

ASHVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Employees at a record store in North Carolina say a mural of pop star Tina Turner has been defaced with a red swastika.
The Citizen Times reported Thursday that the mural is outside Static Age Records in downtown Asheville.
Posted: Friday, December 27, 2019 12:12 pm
Posted: Friday, December 27, 2019 12:12 pm
