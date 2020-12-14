TOLEDO, Ohio – Three new members have been appointed to the Toledo Museum of Art board of directors.
Joining the board are Dr. Romules Durant, CEO and superintendent of Toledo Public Schools; Lisa McDuffie, president and CEO of the YWCA of Northwest Ohio; and Brian Chambers, chairman and CEO of Owens Corning. New directors are elected following a rigorous internal process managed by a nominating subcommittee of the Museum’s Leadership & Governance committee of the board. Each new member will serve a five-year term with the opportunity for a second term of the same length. TMA board members oversee the Museum’s strategy and financial health, contributing their time and expertise to the whole board as well as several committees.
Randy Oostra, president and CEO of ProMedica Health System and president and chair of the Toledo Museum of Art Board of Directors stated, “Our newly appointed board members are diverse and dynamic community leaders. Their achievements in their respective fields and their passion for Toledo and the Toledo Museum of Art are indicative of their commitment to community stewardship. I know I speak for all the Museum’s board when I express my excitement for our newest directors to join the institution.”
“We are truly excited to welcome Dr. Durant, Lisa McDuffie and Brian Chambers to our board of directors,” said Adam Levine, the Edward Drummond and Florence Scott Libbey director of the Toledo Museum of Art. “They will help advance our institutional strategy to synthesize national and international ambition with deep-rooted community engagement.”
Chambers serves as president and CEO of Owens Corning, a world leader in insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. Chambers was appointed to his current role in April 2019, at which time he also joined the Board of Directors at Owens Corning. He previously served as president and chief operating officer, a newly created role he was named to in August 2018. For five years prior to that, he served as president of the Roofing business. Before joining Owens Corning in 2000, Chambers held commercial and operational roles with Honeywell, BOC Gases and an international engineering firm. He brought nearly a decade of experience in the glass industry to Owens Corning, leading international sales, marketing and engineering teams.
Chambers earned a bachelor’s degree from Bowling Green State University and a master’s degree in management from Northwestern University. He also serves as a member of the Business Roundtable and the Policy Advisory Board of the Harvard Joint Center for Housing.
Durant has dedicated his life’s work to the education of children. He is a visionary leader who has forged strong alliances throughout Toledo’s many communities. As CEO and superintendent of Toledo Public Schools (TPS) he oversees operations for the fourth largest school district in Ohio and the sixth largest workforce in Toledo. A native of East Toledo, Durant has served TPS since 1999 as a teacher, administrator and assistant superintendent. In December 2013, he was named the 30th superintendent of TPS.
Durant received three degrees from the University of Toledo: a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education in 1998, a Master of Education in Administration and Supervision in 2002 and a Doctor of Education in Educational Administration and Supervision in 2007. He serves on numerous boards and is affiliated with many national educational associations.
McDuffie, MSSA, LISW-S is an advocate for at-risk woman and children throughout Northwest Ohio. As president and CEO of YWCA of Northwest Ohio since 2001, McDuffie supervises signature programs at three sites serving 20 counties. The YWCA’s signature programs include a 24-hour battered women’s shelter; a 24-hour rape crisis center; a childcare resource and referral; permanent supportive housing apartments; a teen pregnancy prevention program; a breast cancer education program; a job readiness service; and health and wellness projects. She also oversees the YWCA Apartments LLC, development of the I Rise Community Coalition and the community initiative on Dialogue for Change, a program on anti-racism.
McDuffie received her Master of Science in Social Administration from Case Western Reserve University in 1993 and her Bachelor of Arts in Social Work from Findlay College in 1988.