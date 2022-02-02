This image released by ABC shows co-host Whoopi Goldberg on the set of the daytime talk series "The View." Goldberg’s colleagues on the ”The View'' had virtually nothing to say Wednesday about her two-week suspension for her comments earlier this week on Jews and the Holocaust. At the top of the ABC talk show, co-host Joy Behar noted Goldberg’s absence and said simply with a tiny head tilt, “OK,” before moving on to other topics (Jenny Anderson/ABC via AP)