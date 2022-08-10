Britain Obit Raymond Briggs

File photo of author Raymond Briggs in Hyde Park, London. Author and illustrator Raymond Briggs, who is best known for the 1978 classic The Snowman, has died aged 88, his publisher Penguin Random House said Wednesday Aug. 10, 2022. (Anthony Devlin/PA via AP)

 Anthony Devlin

LONDON (AP) — British children's author and illustrator Raymond Briggs, whose creations include "The Snowman" and "Fungus the Bogeyman," has died. He was 88.

Briggs' family said he died Tuesday, and thanked staff at Royal Sussex County Hospital, near his home in southern England, "for their kind and thoughtful care of Raymond in his final weeks."

