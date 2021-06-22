The Black Swamp Players have a new home and are planning a new season of performances.
Lane Hakel and Chris Hutchings attended Thursday’s Kiwanis Club meeting to discuss future of the theater group.
The new theater is located in the former Plan Do & Talk daycare at 115 E. Oak St.
It originally had been a First Baptist Church, still evident from its bell tower and stained-glass windows.
There have been a few productions already – just before the pandemic the group tried out First Mondays events, which was a little bit of theater and a little bit of music.
The first live production since March 2020 was the Black Swamp Players Radio Hour, which featured a Sherlock Holmes play.
Hakel has taught at Bowling Green City Schools since 1999 and is retiring this year. He has been with the BSP for 20 years this summer. His first production was “Nell of the Ozarks.”
Since then, he has appeared in 80 productions in Northwest Ohio. He is immediate past president of the Players.
The Black Swamp Players began as a “small and intrepid group” in 1968, Hakel said.
“We are still small and intrepid, but we are still here,” he said.
The group announced in spring 2018 it planned to disband.
“It was an extremely difficult time for our organization, and I was president. We just simply had a volunteer crisis we were simply unable to overcome,” Hakel said.
He got the word out through local media outlets, saying the group was either were going to sink into a dark hole or slingshot around it. The community responded.
A board member in mid-2019 drove by the former church and saw the for sale sign. A tour was arranged that same day and negotiations to buy it started the next day.
They started to fundraise with the intent to pay for the building in two years.
An “angel investor” stepped forward and allowed them to complete the purchase, Hakel said.
“We’ve been certain for 50 years that the biggest problem we had to face was not having a permanent location for our theater,” he said. “We’re about to find out if that was actually the problem.”
The Black Swamp Players had been housed since 2001 at First United Methodist Church on East Wooster Street. Their productions have also been at the Veterans Building in City Park, the Pemberville Opera House and the Woodland Mall.
In the Oak Street building, the stage and audience area will be under the cathedral ceiling. The back area has several different little rooms and there is a commercial-grade kitchen in the basement that may lead to dinner theaters down the road.
“Now all we have to do is make it into a theater,” Hakel said about the site.
He is expecting to be able to seat 60-80 people per show.
Hakel said that the group is still going to do musicals, but there won’t be 75 tap dancers on the stage. He jokingly said maybe seven will fit on the much smaller stage.
There is a full basement and the original parsonage building – with a tunnel that spans the 24 feet connecting the two structures.
The tunnel is closed off at the parsonage side.
The Players recently received $200,000 in state capital funding and that money will be used to build out the theater about 10 feet toward the street. That new area will be for the bathrooms and handicap access that are needed to bring the building up to code.
Additional work was insulation and new flooring. Lighting and sound equipment will be used.
There is still a baptismal fount behind the alter, so big Hakel has jokingly offered hot tub seating for performance.
He said that the baptismal area will come out and be converted to storage space.
“We still don’t know what we need to know” about the renovation, Hakel said.
Hutchings, a contractor by trade who is doing the theater consruction work, said that the designs were expected from the architect this month.
Huthchings said the work should take a couple months and that there is a plan to add a garden area in back of the building for weddings.
The season will open in September with “I Ought to Be in Pictures.”
Also planned are “Every Christmas Story Ever Told (and Then Some)” in December, “It Shoulda Been You” in April and “Mimi’s Famous Company” in June 2022.
For more information on volunteering to usher, clean up or be on the stage crew, contact president@blackswampplayers.org.