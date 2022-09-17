Theater The Phantom of the Opera

A poster advertising "The Phantom of the Opera," is displayed on the shuttered Majestic Theatre in New York, March 12, 2020. Broadway's longest-running show will play its final performance on Broadway on Feb. 18, 2023, a spokesperson told The Associated Press on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The closing will come less than a month after its 35th anniversary. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

 Kathy Willens

NEW YORK (AP) — "The Phantom of the Opera" — Broadway's longest-running show — is scheduled to close in February 2023, the biggest victim yet of the post-pandemic softening in theater attendance in New York.

The musical — a fixture on Broadway since 1988, weathering recessions, war and cultural shifts — will play its final performance on Broadway on Feb. 18, a spokesperson told The Associated Press on Friday. The closing will come less than a month after its 35th anniversary. It will conclude with an eye-popping 13,925 performances.

