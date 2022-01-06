PERRYSBURG – When Owens Community College President Steven Robison left for another position, his radio show went off the air, too.
There was a void for vinyl at the college station after Robinson’s “The Vinyl Hour” radio was canceled when he moved on to Lansing Community College.
As a fan of that show, second-year student Joe Smith eagerly jumped in and Randomosity was created, along with his Doctor J. Thomas personality.
“I wanted to make it my own,” Smith said. “With as much as that man did for the school, I don’t want to step on what he did, and that’s what we did.”
The Randomosity All-Vinyl Radio Show recently expanded to an on-demand basis with major online music services.
The show, on Owens Community College Radio. became available on-demand through Spotify and IHeartRadio. The services allow listening to the shows immediately following their regular air time. The weekly shows have been archived by both services as podcasts going back to Oct. 31.
The Randomosity vinyl radio show airs at 1 p.m. on Thursdays and at 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
Smith is a vinyl enthusiast and a student in the broadcast media technologies program at Owens.
“I’ve always had a love of records,” Smith said. “When I was in high school I was blessed to have a job as a music director for a radio station that was all urban format, so we played a lot of R&B, soul, hip-hop and that type of deal. That’s where I also got my exposure to gospel and jazz.”
Smith created the show, which incorporates his wide range of musical interests after several of his professors recognized his interest in the vinyl medium.
Listeners may hear such diverse bands as Van Halen, Jane’s Addiction, the Jackson 5 or Billie Holiday. He also throws in bits of comedy routines, mostly from big name stand-up comedy artists. He also makes sure to inform listeners about Owens related news from both the Perrysburg and Findlay campuses.
“So when the pandemic hit, I was sitting around doing nothing. … I decided that I never wanted to be considered non-essential again. It was scary, so I decided to go back to school and Owens presented this program,” Smith said. ‘I started attending class and that was where I met Professor Robert Thomas and we were talking about radio.”
Smith has over 3,000 records at his house, a collection that started when he was a kid in the ‘80s and he got his first vinyl 45 by the Fat Boys. Thomas suggested he put his records and ideas on air, and Smith jumped on the idea.
Part of the Randomosity show still includes playing both sides of a 45, and that Fat Boys record has been a part of it.
“I always loved the previous line of work I was in, which was broadcasting. I was in radio, television and other types of communication, for a total of about 18 years. I had left in 2014 and decided that if I was ever going to get back in, I would get back on my terms,” Smith said.
This is Smith’s second year with the show, which he started in the middle of the pandemic.
“I also went back to school, for the first time in 19 years,” Smith said.
He also has a day job working at the Hollywood Casino, as a table games dealer.
OCCR is not a traditional radio station that is broadcast over the airways; it is streamed online. The show can be heard from the school radio station website, www.owensoutcomm.com/occr and through the OCCR mobile app.