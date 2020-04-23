This April 10, 2019 file photo shows Jason Mitchell at "The Chi" FYC Event in Los Angeles. The star of the hit Showtime series "The Chi" who was also featured in the film "Straight Outta Compton" has been arrested on drugs and weapons charges. A Mississippi sheriff says Jason Mitchell was arrested Wednesday, April 22, 2020, during a traffic stop in Gulfport. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)