25th Bond movie gets a title: 'No Time to Die'

NEW YORK (AP) — The 25th James Bond movie has a title: "No Time to Die."
Producers announced the moniker Tuesday for the film that has long been referred to simply as "Bond 25."
Posted: Tuesday, August 20, 2019 8:46 pm
