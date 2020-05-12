FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2019, file photo, actress Tina Fey attends the American Museum of Natural History's 2019 Museum Gala in New York. Fey says more than $115 million was raised toward supporting New Yorkers impacted by COVID-19 during a virtual telethon. A tearful Fey said “Thank you, thank you" in reaching the dollar amount as host of the Rise Up New York! event Monday, May 11, 2020.