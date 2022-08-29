2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Taylor Swift accepts the award for video of the year for "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

 Charles Sykes

Taylor Swift took home the top prize at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday before she closed out the show with a big announcement: Her new album.

"I thought it would be a fun moment to tell you that my new album comes out Oct. 21," said Swift after she won video of the year for her project "All Too Well: The Short Film" (10 minute version), which claimed best long form video and direction. "I will tell you more at midnight."

