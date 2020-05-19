Whether you love “the classics” or had an unfortunate experience with them for a school assignment, the Wood County District Public Library is extending an invitation to invite you to join a new book discussion group, Classics in the Morning.
The group’s first meeting live-streams, via Google Meet is June 11 at 11 a.m.
“This book group is on a mission to challenge you to consider the classics in new and exciting ways,” said Nicole Cordier of WCDPL’s Information Service department. “We promise you lively discussions.”
First up for your consideration: “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” by Jules Verne. What better way to kick off summer than with a rip-snorting adventure by one science fiction’s founding authors?
Download “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” as either an eBook or audiobook through Hoopla. To access Hoopla, head to wcdpl.org/hoopla. Sign up with a library card and an email.
To sign up and to get instructions for joining Classics in the Morning on Google Meet, email woodref@wcdpl.org. For any questions, contact the group on the website chat or through woodref@wcdpl.org.