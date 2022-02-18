Take an evening break and enjoy virtuoso performances from Bowling Green State University College of Musical Arts students.
The Wood County District Public Library’s Evening Interludes will be live at 7 p.m. on March 1 and 15, and April 5 and 19.
Performances are held in the Bowling Green library Atrium. Evening Interludes will be streaming live on Facebook and have limited in-person seating available.
For in-person seating, registration is required and seats are limited. To register, call 419-352-5050, email woodref@wcdpl.org, or register online at wcdpl.org.
Presented in partnership with the BGSU College of Musical Arts.