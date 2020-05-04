FILE - This Jan. 27, 2020 file photo shows Taika Waititi at the 92nd Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Los Angeles. Waititi, the New Zealand filmmaker of “Jojo Rabbit” and “Thor: Ragnarok," will direct a new “Star Wars” film. He will co-write the film with Krysty Wilson-Cains, who wrote the World War I thriller “1917” with Sam Mendes.