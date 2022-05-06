PEMBERVILLE — The Pemberville Freedom Area Historical Society presents the Live In The House Concert Series with the Midwestern Swing Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Inspired by the great Western Swing bands of the ‘40s, ‘50s and ‘60s, steeped in country, jazz and a love for song, the Midwestern Swing is equal parts tradition and modernity.
The show will be at the opera house, 115 Main St.
Tickets $12 and are available at Beeker’s General Store, at the door or by contacting Carol Bailey at 419-287-4848.
The Cincinnati band’s sound centers around the dual lead melody lines of the steel guitar and the “standard” guitar that are held together by “four the bar” rhythm guitar. The group’s repertoire features tight arrangements from the classic Western Swing and Great American Songbooks.
Band Bios
Cameron Cochran – Pedal Steel Guitar
Cameron Cochran is pushing the boundaries of the Pedal Steel Guitar combining traditional country twang with modern jazz and cutting edge Western Swing. Cameron is quickly becoming the go to guy in Cincinnati for Steel guitar. Cameron’s playing is featured prominently in the critically acclaimed band, Jeremy Pinnell and the 55’s, along with countless country and jazz outfits from Cincinnati all the way to Nashville, Tennessee and in between.
Nick Fryer – Guitar
Nick Fryer is a guitarist, composer and educator. Nick has performed throughout the United States, Canada, and South America with appearances at jazz festivals that include the JVC Jazz Festival NYC, Iowa City Jazz Festival, and Jazz in Peru International Jazz Festival. Nick has had the great privilege to share the stage with many jazz greats including Peter Erskine, Anthony Cox, Mike Clark, Red Holloway, Dennis Mackrel, Rufus Reid, Billy Hart, David Bixler, Bob Mintzer, Pete McCann, George Schuller, and Ed Schuller. Nick received a B.M. in Jazz Performance from the College-Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati and a M.M. in Jazz Performance/Pedagogy from Northern Illinois University. Studies also include New York University and the School for Improvised Music in New York City. Nick has studied privately with Steve Cardenas, Brad Shepik, Pete McCann, Bruce Arnold, Fareed Haque, Randy Vincent, John Hart, and Tony Moreno. Nick has over twenty years of teaching experience and is currently the Executive Director of Jazz and Roots Cincinnati, a non-profit arts organization that promotes music education, performance and community outreach in the greater Cincinnati area. Prior to Jazz and Roots Cincinnati, Nick was the Associate Director at the Brubeck Institute in Stockton, CA and Associate Professor of Music at Minnesota State University Moorhead where he coordinated the guitar program, directed jazz combos, taught jazz history, and directed the jazz guitar ensemble. Nick also previously taught at Harold Washington College and the Chicago Academy for the Arts in Chicago, IL. A D’Addario Performing Artist, Nick Fryer performs and presents clinics at colleges and high schools throughout the United States.
Brad Myers – Guitar
Playing music since the age of 6, the remarkable composer/guitarist Brad Myers decided to pursue transcendence through jazz expression at the age of 13. And that purity of spirit and joy of creativity has been at the core of his artistry throughout his musical life. After more than 20 years as a much sought
after sideman and co-directing a variety of acclaimed ensembles that crossed the boundaries of multiple musical genres, Brad has decided to emerge as a leader. The recent release of his album Prime Numbers is a powerful first step. Featuring his quintet, comprised of musicians with whom he has been performing in various contexts for the past five years, Prime Numbers clearly demonstrates his enormous talents as both composer and guitarist. For the majority of musicians who possess Brad’s level of artistry, there is a tendency to move to a major city on either coast to develop their careers. But Brad went against the grain, leaving his home in the Washington D.C. area in 1994 and moving to Cincinnati to study Jazz Guitar with James E. Smith at the University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) on an Honors Scholarship. There he discovered not only a large number of outstanding musicians who shared his wide-ranging musical visions, but also a rich musical history. “This was the home of King Records and its classic James Brown albums. Louis Armstrong’s first recordings, Bix Beiderbecke and the Wolverines sides and Jelly Roll Morton’s piano rolls were all recorded at the legendary Gennett Records; and so many of Hank Williams great songs were recorded here at Herzog Studios. George Russell, Frank Foster and Cal Collins all came from Cincinnati. With so many great musicians living here, I want to make a contribution to that legacy.”