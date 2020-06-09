GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids Arts Council is formally announcing the cancellation of the 16thAnnual Sunset Jazz and Art Fest scheduled for Aug. 16.
This free event has become a premier event in the region, but in order to protect all participants from the risk of the coronavirus pandemic, the board has made this difficult decision, according to a press release.
The Grand Rapids Village Council also informed GRAC that all events in the Wright Pavilion on the towpath in Grand Rapids are also canceled for the remainder of 2020.
The canceled events include the Rhythm on the River Arts Series sponsored by the Historical Society of Grand Rapids.
The events will return in 2021.
“After a couple of rain cancellations over the years, we came back each year with no difficulty,” said Suzanne Caroll, emcee for the events. “I don’t see this cancellation any differently. That’s the beauty of a long-running festival.”
The arts council is planning “COVID Era Activities” for the remainder of 2020, including a children’s poetry contest, an Arts Award program for Otsego School teachers and the possibility of a mural painting in downtown Grand Rapids.
Visit the website for updates, www.grandrapidsartscouncil.org, or call Lynne Long at 419-832-5664.