2022 Primetime Emmy Awards - Show

Jason Sudeikis accepts the Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for "Ted Lasso" at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill)

 Mark Terrill

LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Succession" and "Ted Lasso" topped the Emmy Awards on Monday, in a ceremony that touted the influence of TV and extended honors to global sensation "Squid Game" and winners who delivered messages of empowerment.

The evening's uplifting tone, as voiced especially by Zendaya, Lizzo and Sheryl Lee Ralph, was in contrast to the darkness that pervaded the storytelling of best drama series winner "Succession" and even comedy series victor "Ted Lasso."

