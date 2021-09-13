Huge crowds came out to Bowling Green to rock with bands, shop at artist booths, make a tie-dye shirt and drink craft beers at the Black Swamp Arts Festival.
Fantastic weather helped, along with several new additions to the event.
“Mother nature is shining down on us. Always good music. There’s a whole mess of people. It can’t hardly be any better,” McKinley Smith, Blues Breakfast DJ on 88.1 FM WBGU, said while volunteering behind the main music stage.
This was the first year for the art vendors to open booths on Friday evening.
Jenny Gorkowski-Klear, of Gorkowski Studios, has had a booth at every Black Swamp Arts Festival, for 28 years.
“It was the first Friday. It was great. It was packed with people. Tons of people. Everybody that I hadn’t seen in a couple years. Everybody came out,” Gorkowski-Klear said. “It was definitely worth doing.”
She makes sterling silver 14 karat gold-filled hand-hammered jewelry with vintage stones from the 1940s and semi-precious stones.
Jeff Dennis, a Bowling Green councilman, was a volunteer with concessions, assigned to work the Art of Beer event. There were 15 craft beers, including four from local breweries Arlyn’s Good Beer and Juniper.
“This is my first year of volunteering with the Art of Beer. We had a great turnout. It’s nice to see so many people out and enjoying the festival this year,” Dennis said. “From what I’ve seen this year it has been a really good year. There are a lot of people out wearing masks. Speaking for myself, I’m fully vaccinated, but we’re also taking a lot of precautions. You can see the hand sanitizer everywhere. Things are a lot more spaced out this year.”
Dennis pointed out that the beer garden fences were taken down to allow greater social distancing.
“I wouldn’t say they are packed in. Everybody is spread out in a lot of smaller groups,” Dennis said.
Music filled three stages.
Robyn Perry, who graduated this past year from Bowling Green State University, was looking forward to seeing Cedric Burnside, the Mississippi blues singer and guitarist.
“The music is great. I’m hanging out with my boyfriend and we are meeting lots of old and new friends,” Perry said.
Walking along with the row of food trucks, Jamie Sands, the festival chair, surveyed the masses of people.
“I love the festival. We have very good feedback from the artists. People are dancing. People are having fun and making memories. It’s a good time,” Sands said.
She had just been to the volunteer sign-in table. It takes more than 900 volunteers to make the free event happen. There had been concerns that not enough would participate after last year’s festival was canceled for the pandemic, but individuals and groups stepped up to make it a success, Sands said.
Emily Keegan and Anne McLaughlin, co-volunteer coordinators, were checking in volunteers.
“The community really came out and showed up full force to make this festival happen,” Keegan said.
On the south side of town, Erica Grossman handled Beats on the Street and the Chalk Walk.
Four teams competed in the Chalk Walk, with Bowling Green High School “Senior Studio” team winning first place and Eastwood in second.
The judging was done by the BG Rotary Club sponsors and headed by “The Chalk Goblin” Chris Fry, a street chalk artist.
“It was amazing. The teams were excited to be here. They had smiles on their faces the whole time. They really loved the feedback from the Chalk Goblin,” Grossman said.
The four winners received cash prizes for their school’s art clubs.
Beats on the Street is also a high school competition, but for a cappella vocalists. Cash prizes went to Spencerville High School and Anthony Wayne High School choir clubs.