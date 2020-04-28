FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, file photo, an Oscar statue is pictured at the press preview for the 91st Academy Awards Governors Ball in Los Angeles. Movies that debuted on a streaming service without a theatrical run will be eligible for the Oscars, but only this year. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences on Tuesday announced the change for the 93rd Academy Awards as a response to how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the film industry.