This image released by Disney Theatricals shows Ciara Renee as Elsa in the musical "Frozen." The big budget musical will not reopen when Broadway theaters restart, marking the first time an established show has been felled by the coronavirus pandemic. The Disney show opened in March 2018 and placed among the top five Broadway productions for both gross and attendance over both years it ran, often pulling in over $1 million. (Mary Ellen Matthews/Disney Theatricals via AP)