Step back in time with Sinatra concert

PERRYSBURG — Purchase tickets by Friday to see “A Tribute to Frank Sinatra — A Step Back in Time,” set for Feb. 14 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Carranor Hunt and Polo Club, 502 E. Second St.
The guest performer is Paul Floriana as Sinatra.
Posted: Sunday, February 2, 2020 12:59 pm
Posted in A&E, Local A&E on Sunday, February 2, 2020 12:59 pm.
