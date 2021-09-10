The 28th Black Swamp Arts Festival starts today, going through the weekend, and it has expanded activities, while putting coronavirus protocols in place.
The biggest change will be the addition of artists booths opening today.
“We were planning on it last year, but this is going to be the first year we have Friday art. The juried show is happening Friday too, and we are really, really excited for that,” Carmen Cano, festival marketing, said.
The festival includes three stages of music, two art shows, youth arts, artists at work and a chalk walk.
The music starts this afternoon at 5, with the last band finishing at 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Saturday morning, Mike Williams will play the 9/11 Tribute at 11:25 a.m.
“We have a really special treat, as part of the 9/11 Tribute, we have a saxophone player doing the National Anthem,” Cano said.
There will be three stages of music on Saturday and Sunday. A late addition to the schedule is the band Moths in the Attic, who will be playing Sunday at 11 a.m. on the main stage.
Friday and Saturday, starting at 11:30 p.m. bands will be playing at Howard’s Club H, Juniper Brewing Company and the Stones Throw.
This is also the second year for Beats on the Street. High school teams compete for scholarship prizes for their music departments.
For concessions, there will be an expanded beer garden area and a vegan food truck.
“The festival isn’t just about musical arts and performing arts and artists on the street. Good beer is a craft of art too. That’s why we started the Art of Beer several years ago,” Kate Kamphuis, co-director of concessions, said.
Local Bowling Green breweries, Juniper and Arlyn’s Good Beer, will each have two selections in Saturday’s Art of Beer, which features 12 breweries and 16 different beers.
Juniper created a new beer, Black Swamp Festbier, which is a German pilsner style.
COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
“We are sticking with a similar layout, but the artists are going to be a little more spaced out. Some of the artists’ booths can get crowded really quickly, so we just want to make sure we can give the artists that space and make them and the guests a little more comfortable, but it will still have that same feel,” Cano said.
“We wanted to make sure we were following CDC guidelines. We had a lot of conversations with the Wood County Health Department and how we should lay this out. We are outside, but at the same time we want to make sure we are safe for everybody.”
Cano added that masks are not being required in outdoor areas for guests, but they are also not discouraged. Social distancing is being encouraged and hand sanitizer is going to be plentiful. Volunteers will be masked in areas where social distancing is not possible.
“The Wood County Health Department has been very gracious in giving us hand sanitizer and stations, various signage, and protective barriers in various spots, to help the volunteers feel more comfortable too. That was a concern from many of our regular volunteers,” Cano said.
“Our biggest thing with COVID is that all of our volunteers in the youth area and information booth will be masked, as well as our artist hospitality room, for visual artists.”
Volunteers are still needed and organizers would like to get as many as 100 more, mostly in ID checking, Cano said.
“We get a lot of last-minute signups from university-related organizations. ID checker and recycling are the two big categories where we need volunteers. We also have the new festival floater position, where the person might do several things during the course of a shift,” she said.
Those interested in volunteering can sign up at www.blackswampfest.org/support.