Emmy-Predictions

This image released by HBO shows Brian Cox in a scene from "Succession." (HBO via AP)

 Macall Polay

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Emmy Awards host Kenan Thompson and the ceremony's producers are promising a feel-good event — a phrase not applicable to several of the top nominated shows.

The best drama contenders include the violently dystopian "Squid Game," bleak workplace satire "Severance" and "Succession," about a powerful and cutthroat family. Even comedy nominee "Ted Lasso," the defending champ, took a storytelling dark turn.

0
0
0
0
0