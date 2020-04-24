In this June 26, 2019 file photo, Tom Holland arrives at the world premiere of "Spider-Man: Far From Home" in Los Angeles. Hollywood studios are shuffling more release dates as a result of the coronavirus, including “Doctor Strange 2” and the sequels to “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and “Into the Spider-Verse.” Late Friday, both Sony Pictures and The Walt Disney Co. announced updated theatrical release schedules including some significant delays to some of their marquee superhero films. Sony's live-action Spider-Man has been pushed back to November 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)