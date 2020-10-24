Bowling Green resident and Professor Emeritus at Bowling Green State University Dr. Wallace DePue has garnered another national award, receiving a third place recognition from the American Prize organization for his comic opera “Something Special.”
DePue said that what makes “Something Special” one of a kind is that it is the only “barbershopera” in music literature. Moreover, says DePue, “The 50-minute piece is unique in that it is accapella, in the barbershop style. There is no orchestra, just the voices of the four singers.”
The American Prize organization is dedicated to the idea that a great deal of excellent music is being made all across the country, in schools, churches, colleges and University. According to their website, these efforts too often go unrecognized. Laureates of the American Prize at all levels of achievement derive local, regional and national recognition to help generate jobs, build audiences and sustain careers.
“Something Special” was first presented in mid-1970s to a packed house at the Masonic Theater. The recording has often been aired on WBGU-TV. It also can be found on Youtube.
In 2014, “Something Special” also won the “Gold Medal” (first prize) in a worldwide competition sponsored by the Boston Metro Opera. There were 625 works, from six continents, submitted.
The story “Something Special” has the four Frotheringslosh brothers, owners of the town tavern, experimenting with a secret beer formula that was concocted by their great-grandfather.
Although the directions stipulated that the color must possess a golden hue, that the bubbles create a tinkling sound, and that the foam be on the bottom, frequent tavern visitor Jack imbibed the brew before all conditions were in effect and Jack began to shrink in size. The brothers, determined to save their friend from shrinking to nothing, reconstructed the formula hoping another drink would restore Jack to his former self.
Three other operas of DePue’s have been produced including “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” and “The True Story of the Three Little Pigs.” His newest opera, “The Wonderful Witch of Oz,” is aimed at pre-school children and is written on the subject of ecology.
DePue has won consecutive ASCAP awards for more than 26 years. His works have won awards at both the state national, international, and world-wide levels. Currently, he is directing his own ASCAP licensed publishing company, Picardie Court Publications.
DePue authored “Creative Music Theory Skills,” a book concerning beginning music theory for potential composers. His textbook was used successfully at Bowling Green State University.
DePue said “Something Special” is a particular favorite because he has always loved barbershop quartet singing. In preparation for the creation of “Something Special,” he said he spent many days at barbershop conventions and trainings in order to understand barbershop singing.
As an educator dedicated to assisting everyone who comes to him, he often was able to help others appreciate that vocal art.
“One time a student asked me to look at her husband’s composition attempts” he said. “He had no musical training in any instrument and was getting discouraged enough to say he couldn’t even sing.”
Finally, DePue asked, “Well, can you talk?” The young husband confirmed that he certainly could talk. When DePue found that the husband could match pitch perfectly, “I suggested he try singing in barbershop style.”
DePue said succeeding in his hometown of Chicago would be a challenge, since the husband wanted to be part of one of the best barbershop quartets in the world.
“He practiced and practiced and finally got in,” DePue said.