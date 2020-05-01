Isaac Smith and “Phoenix” won first place in the Bowling Green Virtual Art Walk.
I have added the hyperlinks after the name if you are interested in contacting the artists.
Second place went to Paul Brand with “Maine Surf.” (https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100006175727411)
Hofbauer and “Time for Paris” got third place.
There were 674 votes online for the 28th Annual Art Walk.
Downtown Bowling Green S.I.D. and the Bowling Green Arts Council held the event, which ran from April 15-24..
Awards were selected by popular vote from the community.