PEMBERVILLE — Pemberville Opera House and the Ohio Arts Council will present “Jingle Bell Jazz” featuring Heartland Sings Founder and Artistic Director Maestro Robert Nance at the keyboard along with Heartland Sings’ principal vocal artists Natalie Young, Lisa Gerstenkorn, Philip Slane and David Bobay.
The show is set for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the opera house, 115 Main St.
Tickets are $12 and are available at Beeker’s General Store, at the door or by contacting Carol Bailey at 419-287-4848
Heartland Sings is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana and their vocal artists perform widely throughout the region.
“Jingle Bell Jazz” is a delightful holiday show featuring beloved carols in a pop-jazz style. Audiences will enjoy fresh and exciting carol arrangements, including “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” “Jingle Bells,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Winter Wonderland,” “Carol of the Bells,” “We Three Kings” and “We All Need a Little Christmas.” Each performer will be featured in solos as well, including “Sweet Little Jesus Boy,” “The Man with the Bag,” “Mary did you know” and “All I want for Christmas is you.” Maestro Nance will perform “I’ll be home for Christmas” as a piano solo, and lead the audience in a brief sing-a-long.