This June 18, 2012 file photo shows actress Shirley Knight at the "Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter" premiere in New York. Knight, the Kansas-born actress who was nominated for two Oscars early in her career and went on to play an astonishing variety of roles in movies, TV and the stage, has died. She was 83. Kaitlin Hopkins says her mother passed away Wednesday of natural causes in San Marcos, Texas. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)