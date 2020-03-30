This undated image provided by Sesame Workshop shows Elmo and his parents Louie and Mae. Sesame Workshop announced Monday, March 30, 2020, that Elmo, Rooster and Cookie Monster are featured in some of four new animated public service spots reminding young fans to take care while doing such things as washing hands and sneezing. The content, which will be translated into 19 languages, is part of Sesame Workshop's Caring for Each Other initiative to help families stay physically and mentally healthy during the coronavirus pandemic.