Black Swamp Poster 2022

This year’s Black Swamp Arts Festival poster features the art of local resident and artist Kathleen Pahl, alongside layout and design elements by local graphic designer Kelsey Mackley.

The Black Swamp Arts Festival has revealed its 2022 poster for this year’s festival, scheduled for Sept. 9-11.

