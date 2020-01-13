Seeing ‘Stranger Things’ around town being filmed? It’s ‘The Cran’

Filmmakers have arrived in Northwest Ohio to shoot a dark comedy film.
“The Cran” is about a failed comedian who, after reconnecting with his ex, becomes complicit in an absurd revenge crusade that puts him in the crosshairs of a rural cult.
Posted: Monday, January 13, 2020 10:42 am
