In this April 9, 2020 photo, actor and activist Sean Penn, founder of the nonprofit organization Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE), stands outside a CORE coronavirus testing site at Malibu City Hall in Malibu, Calif. The Oscar winner's disaster relief organization has teamed up with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office and the city’s fire department to safely distribute free drive-through COVID-19 test sites for those with qualifying symptoms.