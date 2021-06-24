PERRYSBURG — Sixteen sculptures will be installed for one year along the perimeter and entry area of Woodlands Park.
The park landscape will be a beautiful backdrop for the sculptures and the exhibit will complement the many cultural and recreational events that take place in the park. It will serve as a walking destination in the mild months and a driving destination in the colder months exemplifying the way art affects the urban setting as the seasons add distinct visual richness to the display.
The exhibit will include a collaboration with Bowling Green State University and the University of Toledo. There will be an Artist in Residency Program at both universities. The area schools, Toledo School for the Arts and community organizations will be encouraged to partner in programming to further the cultural value and enrichment opportunities.
“We are fortunate to not only have nationally and internationally known artists be we have artists who developed breakthroughs in materials for outside sculptures that has impacted and inspired many other artist,” said organizer Robin Balmer.
“Thanks to these innovative artists, sculptures have gone beyond steel and bronze materials for durability against outdoor element.”
T.J. Aiken, a Colorado sculptor and author, developed a process combining fiberglass and cement that he used to make a piece called 57 Descending. It is lightweight, but when assembled with the six-direction view, will weigh over 2,000 pounds. It’s put together like a puzzle.
There is a ceramic steel sculpture, by Mark Chatterly, from Michigan. He not only hand builds his work in clay and steel but also created a walk-in kiln for life size pieces he can high fire for strength and durability. He also developed a specific type of glaze for the work.
Glenn Zweygardt, from New York, developed a cast glass process that is installed in steel and will withstand the elements in a way that prior to his breakthrough was not possible. His sculpture Foo Dog Column is an interesting story about handmade wooden molds from a craftsman in China. The piece has in the show is an example of his process.
“We also have John Sauve’ who has become what I call the ‘Banksey’ of sculpture with his ‘Man in the City’ series appearing on roof tops in Detroit, Chicago, New York and many places in between,” Balmer said.
Perrysburg will have a “Man in the City” 9-foot steel sculpture appearing on a rooftop in downtown, scheduled for installation on Monday, and possibly a smaller version elsewhere.
The bright orange silhouette of a man in a suit and hat have become a phenomenon. There will be an interactive piece by local artist Bob Garcia called the “Fountain of Wishes” that invites people to step inside his artwork and make a wish.
Ken Thompson has put rust belt artists on the map with his groundbreaking Midwest Sculpture Initiative and is in the lineup with a mammoth work of art about global warming.
Adam Levine, Toledo Museum of Art director; Tuck Langland, a nationally known sculptor and author; and Susan Reams will jury the the artwork and select awards for monetary prices. There will be a People’s Choice award and the Artist in Residence Award will receive a $1,000 stipend for materials and housing while here.
The exhibit will open Aug. 21 and run through August 2022. There will be a private artist reception and awards ceremony with the press, sponsors, artists and jurors followed by a community opening that will include a concert by Perrysburg based HepCat Revival, and sculpture walk to meet the artists available by their sculptures.
The opening is scheduled to coincide with the Solheim Cup in Toledo over the Labor Day weekend.
Artist List
T.J. Aiken
Mark Chatterly, Williamston Michigan
Robert Garcia, Whitehouse
Jim Havens, Woodville
Alex Mendez, Decatur, Indiana
Greg Mendez, Decatur, Indiana
Ben Pierce, Girardeau, Missouri
Charles Pilkey, Mint Hill, North Carolina
Pam Reithmeier, Monclova
John Sauve’, Brighton, Michigan
Mike Sohikian, Genoa
Ken Thompson, Adrian, Michigan
Allen Williams, Bradner
Glenn Zweygart, Alfred Station, New York
Jim Gallucci, Greensboro, North Carolina