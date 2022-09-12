Black Swamp Arts Festival Juried show

Metal sculptors Bryant and Sharon Tubbs are the 2022 Black Swamp Arts Festival Best of Show winners of the juried art show.

 Photo by Roger LaPointe/Sentinel-Tribune

Metal sculptors Bryant and Sharon Tubbs, 2022 Black Swamp Arts Festival Best of Show winners of the juried art show, each put on the welding hoods to create their art together.

The couple’s sculptures are typically full of contrasts.

