FILE - In this June 21, 1967, file photo, people keep a large ball, painted to represent a world globe, in the air during a gathering at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, to celebrate the summer solstice, Day 1 of the "Summer of Love." Golden Gate Park turned 150 years old on Saturday, April 4, 2020, and the huge party to celebrate San Francisco's beloved treasure will, for the time being, take place online.