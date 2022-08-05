Obit Sam Gooden

Sam Gooden of The Impressions performs during The Message in the Music concert in conjunction with the dedication of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington on Aug. 25, 2011. Gooden, one of the original members of the Chicago soul group, and a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, died on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, according to his daughter Gina Griffin. He was 87. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt, File)

 Ann Heisenfelt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sam Gooden, one of the original members of the Chicago soul group The Impressions and a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, has died. He was 87.

His daughter, Gina Griffin, said Gooden died Thursday, a month shy of his 88th birthday, in his hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee, surrounded by his family. His death was first reported by WRCB-TV in Chattanooga.

