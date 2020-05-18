FILE - In this May 22, 2018, file photo, Rosanne Cash attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Cash's latest honor is a medal previously awarded to Toni Morrison, Stephen Sondheim and Georgia O'Keeffe among others. The singer-songwriter is this year's winner of the Edward MacDowell Medal, presented by the MacDowell artist colony, which announced the prize Sunday, May 17, 2020.