Obit White House Pastry Chef

First lady Laura Bush listens to White House pastry chef Roland Mesnier, right, explain the components of the gingerbread White House in the State Dining Room, during a preview of the White House holiday decorations Dec. 4, 2003, in Washington. Mesnier, a White House executive chef and who served five presidential administrations for roughly 25 years, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

 MANUEL BALCE CENETA

WASHINGTON (AP) — Roland Mesnier, who created often-magical desserts for five presidents and their guests as White House executive pastry chef, has died at age 78.

His death was confirmed Saturday by the White House Historical Association, which said he died Friday following a short illness.

