Puerto Rico Ricky Martin Lawsuit

Ricky Martin poses for a portrait in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Jan. 27, 2020. Martin filed a lawsuit Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, against his nephew accusing him of extortion, malicious persecution, abuse of law and damages stemming from false allegations that attorneys say cost the artist millions of dollars in lost income. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti, File)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rican superstar Ricky Martin filed a lawsuit Wednesday against his nephew that accused him of extortion, malicious persecution, abuse of law and damages — stemming from false allegations of sexual abuse.

Martin's lawyers said the claim by the nephew, which he has since recanted, has cost the singer millions of dollars in lost income.

