Film Review - Mack & Rita

This image released by Gravitas shows Diane Keaton in a scene from "Mack & Rita." (Gravitas via AP)

 HONS

The movie "Mack & Rita" — which adds grandma chic to two things no one needs on screen like lazy filmmaking and a tired old concept — can be distilled into one word: cringe.

Virtually no one associated with this film should be congratulated in any way, having ruptured any bridges between Hollywood and senior citizens or for the shocking misuse of Diane Keaton's considerable skills.

0
0
0
0
0