Post Malone performs on Lands End Stage during Outside Lands at Golden Gate Park Park in San Francisco, on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

 Scott Strazzante

NEW YORK (AP) — There's a moment in Post Malone's new concert film when its star confesses to how surreal his life has become: "Sometimes I feel like I'm not a real person."

Fans will get no clarity on that astounding statement after watching Amazon's "Post Malone: Runaway," a limp, uninspiring 60 minutes of flash with no substance. It's unreal.

