This composite released by Quibi shows a selection of images from programs offered on the new Quibi service, from left, Anna Kendrick from "Dummy," Sophie Turner, who stars in "Survive," Liam Hemsworth, who stars in "Most Dangerous Game," Chrissy Teigen in "Chrissy's Court" and Chance the Rapper in "Punk'd.". The media platform launches Monday with 175 new original shows — everything from scripted series, comedic diversions, deep dramas and celebrity fluff.