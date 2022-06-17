The Black Swamp Arts Festival 2022 Main Stage Performing Arts Main Stage lineup showcases national, international, regional and local musical talent.
The annual free festival in Bowling Green is set for Sept. 9-11.
Main Stage music starts at 5 p.m. on Friday. The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band returns to close the stage at 10 p.m. Known for a high-energy, gritty roots blues show, Reverend Peyton had Black Swamp Arts Festival audiences on their feet in 2021. This year they continue their intense touring schedule performing at Bonnaroo, the Big Blues Bender and Bristol Rhythm and Roots, in addition to Black Swamp.
Houston-based octet the Suffers co-headlines at 8 p.m. on Friday. Touring in support of their new album “It Starts With Love,” the Suffers combine the best of R&B, soul, world music and rock into a live show.
Rounding out Friday are bluegrass fusion instrumentalists the Jon Stickley Trio at 6:30 p.m. and Toledo-based rock, blues, avant-garde trio Noah I MUA at 5 p.m.
Saturday Main Stage music starts at noon. Pittsburg-based R&B and soul mega group, the Commonheart co-headlines at 10 p.m. Known for their “leave it all on the stage” live show, the band features the incredible lead vocals of Clinton Clegg, who brings a presence and sound that evokes legends like Joe Cocker and James Brown.
Up-and-coming roots country singer-songwriter Charles Wesley Godwin returns to the BSAF Main Stage at 8 p.m. as co-headliner following his performance in 2021. His most recent album “How the Mighty Fall” is the reigning Album of the Year on the Saving Country publication.
Kentucky native and roots country singer Kelsey Waldon performs at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday. Signed to the late John Prine’s Oh Boy Records, Waldon will be touring in support of her new album “No Regular Dog”, which will be released in August.
Saturday afternoon includes the Madison Wisconsin-based bluegrass jamband Armchair Boogie at 4:30 p.m. and the 2019 Rockygrass and 2021 Freshgrass band competition winners Never Come Down at 1:30 p.m.
Saturday also features the sultry jazz singing of Angela C. Howell & the Happening at 3 p.m. and the Bowling Green-based collective Freight Street at noon.
Sunday’s Main Stage lineup starts off at 11 a.m. and features the Kansas City-based Latin rock band Making Movies closing out the festival at 3:30 p.m. With albums produced by Steve Berlin from Los Lobos, Making Movies aligns progressive rock with the traditional Peruvian musical heritage of the band’s founders.
Sunday also features Foghorn Stringband, one of the seminal groups in the new generation of traditional old time music at 2 p.m., the Chicago-based Tuvergen Band, bringing the sounds of Mongolian fusion-folk music to the Midwest at 12:30 p.m., and Michigan blues artist Tito Villarreal at 11 a.m.
The Black Swamp Arts Festival is a three-day, free live music and arts festival committed to providing quality art and music experiences. The festival includes three stages of music, two art shows, youth arts and chalk walk.
For more information, visit www.blackSwampfest.org.
2022 Black Swamp Arts Festival Main Stage – Full Lineup
Friday, Sept. 9
5 p.m.: Noah I MUA
6 p.m.: Jon Stickley Trio
8 p.m.: The Suffers
10 p.m.: The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band
Saturday, Sept. 10
Noon: Freight Street
1 p.m.: Never Come Down
3 p.m.: Angela C. Howell & the Happening
4:30 p.m.: Armchair Boogie
6:15 p.m.: Kelsey Waldon
8 p.m.: Charles Wesley Godwin
10 p.m.: The Commonheart
Sunday, Sept. 11
11 a.m.: Tito Villarreal
12:30 p.m.: Tuvergen Band
2 p.m.: Foghorn Stringband
3:30 p.m.: Making Movies