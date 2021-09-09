Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band is blasting into Bowling Green on Friday with a blistering country blues sound, crossed with rockabilly.
They call it front porch blues, Peyton said.
“I started with learning the legends of fingerstyle country blues, like Bukka White, Charlie Patton, Fred McDowell and Mississippi John Hurt. I just built up on a foundation. Everything I do is still that same fingerstyle country blues like picking, bass is with your thumb and the leads played with your fingers at the same time, where you’re essentially playing two guitar parts at once,” Peyton said. “I’m the only melodic instrument on stage and people ask who the bass player is, and it’s me.”
He does it the old-fashioned way, without loop, or octave pedals.
That blues sound is a fast mix of finger picking, that has something of a banjo quality, but he also makes extensive use of the slide.
On the seven full length Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band albums, and numerous EPs, there’s an increasingly retro recording process, pulling out that old sound in new ways. Peyton is a collector of old sounds from microphones to amps. There’s no computer to be found.
They did one tribute album to bluesman Charlie Patton, using only a single microphone.
“It’s just human hands playing real instruments. It’s the old way of doing it. It’s kind of a dying art. My intention is keeping it alive. When you do that it can’t be a museum mentality. You have to keep moving forward, keeping things fresh and new,” Peyton said.
They build up a show that’s a roadhouse party leading to the type of complete abandon followed by wishes and paddy wagons.
This interview took place just before the band was to go onstage at a hot rod show and Peyton’s energy was a mile-a-minute. The Black Swamp Arts Festival is a side stop for the band, while they tour with ZZ Top.
They pull their big sound out of a trio, where there are two percussionists, one of which is his wife, Breezy, on washboard, and the other is drummer Max Senteney.
Their do-it-yourself real fast music attitude is seldom seen today outside of punk shows, which explains how they have been part of festivals like the Warped Tour.
The new album, “Dance Songs for Hard Times,” was produced by four-time Grammy winner Vance Powell, who also works with Jack White and Chris Stapleton. It has been nominated for a Blues Music Award as Best Blues Rock Artist.
Peyton recommends “Too Cool to Dance,” which has that signature 50s sound, because of his 1954 Supro Dual Tone electric guitar, meanwhile the singles “Ways and Means” and “Dirty Hustlin’.” are also representative tracks.
“This is music for right now. It’s living and breathing music, and sometimes it takes me in strange directions,” Peyton said. “The older I get the more I just try to sound like myself, but at our core we are a blues band, but that’s a pretty wide genre. It’s those far-reaches where we live.”
More fun is found with their covers of folk classics, like “John Henry” and
They have also done the other end of the spectrum with gospel music, which was an early influence for Peyton, given his name. While some call blues the devil’s music he sees no connection.
“Modern American ears don’t have the knowledge of blues music. It’s pretty much the root of everything,” Peyton said. “(The church) is where I first started playing, live in front of people, and that has influenced our music…I think all that stuff is BS. That flatted 3rd and flatted 7th is really just a West African scale. Some call it semi-tones, but really it’s just a different way to divide up the scale. Instead of the 12 notes of the European scale, there could be 23, but a lot of the passion is between those standard 12 note octaves.”
Some of his favorite music is Patton’s, done under a pseudonym on gospel albums.
“Is this evil, is it not?” Peyton asks. “Part of the reason I play a slide is so I can play those notes that are beyond the 12 note European scale…I’ve played in 38 different countries, and that’s where the thesaurus of the feeling comes from.”
The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band plays on the main stage Friday at 8:10 p.m.